featured top story

Floyd highlights National Hispanic Heritage Month

Floyd residents gathered on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Warren G. Lineberry Memorial Park for the second year to celebrate the richness of the county’s Spanish-speaking community.

A group of locals who are a part of the nonprofit Floyd CARE (Community Action for Racial Equity) partnered with numerous organizations to bring music, food, education and resources together for the event.

The event was used as a platform to raise money and awareness for Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals living in Floyd who are seeking asylum in the U.S. from violence or persecution in their home country.

Members of Floyd CARE, Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers and Roanoke-based nonprofit Casa Latina shared bilingual speeches on inclusive language, the numerous countries included under the umbrella term “Hispanic”, embracing diverse communities, the complexity of immigration legal processes, and the deep-rooted bond between Mexico and Ireland.

Musical group SOLAZO brought people to their feet, and the folks of Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers offered the delicious foods of their home countries. Nearly $500 was raised to benefit the local nonprofit.

Floyd CARE thanks everyone who attended and donated as well as the numerous local business sponsors who supported the successful annual event.

To learn more about Floyd CARE, its efforts and events, visit www.floydcare.org.

