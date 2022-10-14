Buffs take homecoming win

Floyd County High School’s varsity football Buffaloes took their third straight home game in a homecoming, multiple-overtime defeat of Glenvar on Friday night at the Coach Beale Field.

A last-minute field goal by the Highlanders put the game into the overtime sessions before the Buffs secured a victory 33-27 win with quarterback Rylan Swortzel throwing a 10-yard pass to Phillip Radford in the third OT and the home team held the Highlanders scoreless in the final overtime session.

In the first OT, Swortzel hit a 10-yard pass to Trevor Miller and Radford kicked the extra point to give the Buffaloes a 27-20 lead, but Glenvar answered with a nine-yard completion and extra point to tie the game up again. After a scoreless third OT, the Buffs stopped the Highlander QB after he could not find an open receiver and handed off to a runner, but his scramble for a TD came up short.

The game was a defensive battle in the first half with neither team scoring in the first quarter and Glenvar managed only a field goal to lead 3-0 at halftime, but the Buffs opened the third quarter with a score and point-after and added two other TDs to lead 20-10 until the final two minutes when the Highlanders scored a TD and extra point and a field goal with time running short to force the overtimes.

Swortzel hit seven of 10 passes for 88 yards for two touchdowns. Trevor Miller rushed to two touchdowns with 120 yards and caught a third TD in overtime. The other two touchdowns came from Radford’s OT reception and an interception runback by Matt Slusher.

The Buffs’ record stands at 5-1 for the season.

At half-time, Kaydin Offenberger was crowed crowned homecoming queen by 2021 queen Maggie Bower with Gus Chaffins the king, crowned by last year’s winner, Nate Saltus. Offenberger and Chaffin were selected from a senior court that included: Destiny Harman and Ryan Bond, Offenberger and Hayden Holt, Carli Quesenberry and Chaffin, and Sydney Thompson and Kaiden Swortzel.

In other sports news, the win by the Buffaloes helped avenge a 0-3 loss to Glenvar on Wednesday night by the Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad, 18-25, 9-25, 9-25.

For the Lady Buffs, Maria Garcia nailed 5 kills, 4 digs and 1 ace. Mallory Cockram provided 10 assists.

The loss drops the Lady Buffs’ record to 6-7 and will be on the road for two games next week and won’t return home until Oct. 20 to play Radford. The last home game of the regular season will be on Oct. 27 against Radford.