Local authors to discuss recent collections

Katherine Chantal (left) and Colleen Redman

Katherine Chantal (left) and Colleen Redman are set to discuss their recent poetic releases during their Soulful Aging Tour on Feb. 6 at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library.

 Photo submitted

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library will host local authors Katherine Chantal and Colleen Redman for their “Soulful Aging Tour” on Sunday, Feb. 6, for the duo to read and discuss passages from their most recent poetic collections.

Chantal's “Poetic Memoir of a Nascent Senescent...Poems from My Sixties,” and Redman's “Objects Are Closer Than They Appear” share a resonance of ideas and reflections.

“Their work evokes a soulful depth that compliments one another as they journey forward together,” a release detailing the event stated.

Chantal has three published books: “A Tea Poet’s Journey” (2011), “The Seven Gateways to Kindness” (2019) and “Poetic Memoir of a Nascent Senescent….Poems from My Sixties” (2020). During the past decades, her work has been in The Floyd County Moonshine, as well as, Clinch Mountain Review. She has a book of haikus in the making.

Redman is a Floyd County blogger (looseleafnotes.com), who writes and photographs for The Floyd Press newspaper. Her poetry has most recently been published in Artemis Journal, Floyd County Moonshine and Poetica Review.

Redman’s 2017 poetry collection “Packing a Suitcase for the Afterlife” was published by Finishing Line Press. Her 2003 book “The Jim and Dan Stories” – a memoir about the deaths of her two brothers – was used as curriculum in a Radford University grief and loss class for counselors before it went out of print.

Hear from the authors about their journeys, lessons they’ve learned and grief they have survived from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6. The JPM Library is located at 321 W. Main St. in Floyd.

