Jim Lauderdale performs in Floyd tonight

Floyd’s free Small Town Summer Event Series kicks off this evening (June 9) at 6 p.m. with The Floorboards in Warren G. Lineberry Park.

The Roanoke-based band will open for Americana icon Jim Lauderdale.

Lauderdale has previously participated in FloydFest and performed at a Grateful Bread benefit in Floyd.

Attendees can purchase t-shirts from past years of Small Town Summer for $5 during this year’s events. The 2021 shirt was designed by then-high schooler Zora Dulaney.

The park is located between Angels in the Attic Boutique and Dogtown Roadhouse on south Locust Street. Some ground seating is available in front of the stage, and attendees are welcome to bring camping chairs.

Parking in the Town of Floyd is free.

For updates about the series throughout the summer, visit www.facebook.com/FloydSmallTownSummer.