Students approve signs on Dodd Creek Trail

A group of home-schooled students and their parents have joined Partnership for Floyd in its mission to add fitness signs along Dodd Creek Trail.

Wild and Free students regularly walk and learn along the 1.25-mile trail, and a recent PFF newsletter details their experience on May 9.

The group was excited to help construct the signs and quite fun to work with. Their teacher read the signs to them, and the directions seemed to be clear enough.

The kids frog-jumped, danced or ran to the next station.

At one point Fred First, local naturalist and author, was beginning to tell them about the nature along the creek. One of the little boys just ran up and threw his arms wide to give First a great big hug.

"He must have known I needed that," Fred said.

Trail-goers on May 9 are invested in Dodd Creek Trail and want to make it nicer for the entire community.

PFF plans to add educational upgrades up in the picnic/playground area soon. A grand opening community trail walk will be announced soon.

To learn more about PFF and its efforts to highlight nature in Floyd County, visit www.partnershipforfloyd.wordpress.com.