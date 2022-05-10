Hall Addition fire prompts serious look at hydrants, access

The April 15 house fire that claimed the life of an 8-year-old Marion boy weighed on the hearts and minds of the county’s supervisors and launched a discussion at their meeting last week on fire suppression and bolstering firefighters’ access to water.

The supervisors also focused on the limited access into the Hall Addition community, where the Fortner Avenue home was destroyed.

The Adwolfe Fire Department served as the lead agency in battling the early morning blaze that also required the work and equipment of firefighters from the Marion, Chilhowie and Atkins fire departments.

Adwolfe Fire Chief Steve Widner described the fatal fire as “a tragic situation all the way around.” However, in an interview, the 36-year firefighter cautioned against second-guessing the decisions and factors at play in this incident. Widener emphasized that with four tankers (two from Adwolfe and one each from Chilhowie and Atkins) at the scene, firefighters never ran out of water fighting the fire.

The home was fully engulfed when first-responders arrived on the scene. Widner remembered that he could see the blaze from a distance away and knew in advance what would be required.

The fire chief does acknowledge that access to water is a topic that deserves attention. Using tankers, he said, requires more personnel, which is another challenge for departments. “It’s getting harder and harder to find young people” to volunteer, Widner said, and most departments “don’t have the numbers you need.”

Some water systems, the chief said, aren’t capable of supporting hydrants. The size of lines and pressure are factors that come into play. A fire department didn’t exist in Adwolfe when that community’s water system was put in, Widner observed.

County Administrator Shawn Utt reiterated that point during the supervisors’ discussion, saying that water lines must be at least 6 inches to support fire hydrants. Many lines in residential areas are 2 and 4 inches.

Utt noted that the county’s GIS Department mapped all the hydrants and found more than officials expected.

Still, Utt said that a countywide water study underway is looking at all the water systems, where hydrants are, and where lines exist that can support hydrants.

Supervisor Kris Ratcliff noted that hydrant density is harder to achieve in rural areas, but he encouraged his peers to adopt creative thinking and consider options like cost-sharing, which could allow a neighborhood to help pay to have a hydrant installed. Utt estimated that a single hydrant carries a cost of about $4,000.

With nearby hydrants, Utt said that homeowners typically see insurance cost savings.

“Let’s think outside the box,” Ratliff urged, adding, “I’d hate to see a few dollars interfere” with a hydrant’s placement.

Board Chair Charlie Atkins also suggested that officials consider dry well or dry hydrants. He noted that in the eastern end of Atkins no water lines exist. Many rural communities have moved toward dry wells in those circumstances, he said.

Dry wells are typically a few feet deep and are designed to collect runoff and stormwater.

Supervisor Courtney Widener noted that tanks and wells with pumps can help in an emergency.

Supervisor Roscoe Call added that cisterns, which can store rainwater, might also prove useful.

Vice Chair Lori Deel urged her peers and county officials to look at a variety of options and to not cut costs by omitting hydrants from future water projects. If a fee was added to the water bill to help pay for hydrants, Deel said she would pay it.

Noting that county fire departments are even having to map pools as potential water sources, Deel said that to this point the county hasn’t taken safety and hydrants seriously enough.

Widner acknowledged that he has used swimming pools in the past for water.

Supervisor Widener urged the county to make fire suppression and options to enhance it a top priority.

Neighborhood access

Widener, who is a law enforcement officer, also asked officials to maintain a focus on access to the Hall Addition.

The Fortner Avenue fire, he said, magnified the problem. “Let’s make sure we keep pushing,” Widener said, explaining that one train coming through could delay any first responder.

Chief Widner, who also works for the sheriff’s office, said the limited access to the neighborhood affects fire, EMS, and law enforcement who may be needed quickly.

Access became a pressing issue in January 2014 when the Virginia Department of Transportation closed the McMullin Bridge, a primary path of access to the Hall Addition. VDOT inspectors found that the Rt. 660 bridge was fracture critical, meaning if one part of the bridge fractured, the structure would fail. VDOT inspectors determined that repairing the bridge wasn’t possible. It would have to be replaced.

The McMullin Bridge’s closure left the community feeling isolated and officials frustrated.

Motorists can detour around the closed bridge by using U.S. 11 and the east end of Rt. 660, a detour of approximately five miles. Hall Addition residents can also use Old Ebenezer Road, a two-lane country route.

Just two months after the closure, neighborhood residents expressed their what-if fears to the supervisors. They told supervisors that when police, fire and rescue are needed, seconds and minutes count.

That point was reiterated this week when Chief Widner said that the first 20 minutes of fighting a fire are the most critical as first-responders work to save property and lives.

In 2015, citizens met with the county’s then sheriff, emergency management coordinator and the district’s supervisor. They shared their fears about the potential for a hazardous chemical spill or other scenarios on the railroad, U.S. 11 or Interstate 81 that would block their primary path from the community.

VDOT and law enforcement worked to address scenarios in which Oak Point Elementary would need to be evacuated. At that time, VDOT added a gate to a limited-access fence that would allow buses and other vehicles from the cars to directly enter I-81 with the Virginia State Police and Smyth County sheriff’s deputies would create a rolling roadblock to stop I-81 traffic so vehicles could safely pull onto the interstate.

Last summer, VDOT officials reported that current plans called for construction on McMullin Bridge’s replacement to begin in late 2025 or early 2026 with a projected price tag of $14.6 million.

The proposal, according to a VDOT report, “would move the bridge to the south of the current location, down Brown’s Subdivision Road toward the school [Oak Point] and construct new approaches from both ends.”

VDOT has also undertaken other projects designed to improve traffic in the area.

Traffic turning from Railroad Drive has increased significantly since McMullin Bridge was closed. Work underway now would add a left and right turn lane onto Rt. 660 (Railroad Drive) from U.S. 11 in Marion.

VDOT is also developing plans to create a roundabout on either side of the bridge across I-81 at the intersections of U.S. 11 and Adwolfe Road and U.S. 11 and Browns Subdivision Road. The traffic circle would be designed to ease congestion.

At last week’s board meeting, Supervisor Widener urged his peers “to make sure we keep pushing.”