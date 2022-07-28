Marion Police Department fully staffed

With the swearing in of two new officers, the Marion Police Department is fully staffed for the first time in about 30 months.

Earlier this month, the MPD welcomed Michael Lester and John Blevins to its ranks.

The two men, Police Chief John Clair said, are leaving longstanding careers in manufacturing to take up law enforcement.

Their motivation, the chief said, is “with everything going on in the world now, they want to be the kind of citizens who… contribute to the community.”

Last week, Clair told the Marion Town Council that Lester and Blevins possess “a compulsive desire to help people and a commitment to excellence.”

“That’s exactly who we need,” he said, noting that such people are becoming “rarer and rarer.”

Staffing Crisis

Clair told the council that the MPD is one of a few law enforcement agencies in the region, state and even nation that is fully staffed.

Just Wednesday, CNN presented a report titled “‘We need them desperately’: US police departments struggle with critical staffing shortages.”

That report cited a June 2021 national survey that found that police departments “on average were filling 93% of available budgeted positions, according to the Police Executive Research Forum. The survey showed a 45% increase in retirements and an 18% jump in resignations over the previous year.”

Across the country, officers began leaving the high-stress profession when high-profile killings prompted calls for police reform. Virginia legislators even considered but did not adopt a measure that would have taken away officers’ protection from individual lawsuits.

Marion’s Focus

Clair hopes and believes that the department’s full staffing speaks to its reputation and commitment to service.

This week, the MPD was under the scrutiny of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission to consider the agency’s application for accreditation. The process to attain that status formally began in January 2020. (Please see a related article here.)

Late last month, the Virginia State Police released the 2021 Crime in Virginia report, which held good news for Marion.

In an email to the town council, Clair shared the report and said, “Crime in Marion is down 35% since 2018.”

Clair took the helm of the MPD on July 1, 2018.

With a crime rate of 5,436 crimes per 100,000 population, he noted that “Marion’s most reported crimes are: #1 Simple Assault, #2 Drug Violations, #3 Shoplifting, and #4 Vandalism. 80% of Marion’s crime is against property or society. 20% of crimes are against persons. In 2021, we had only 11 incidents which could truly be considered violent, most of which (7) are aggravated assault.”

For 2021, the chief pointed that Marion’s crime rate was on par with Farmville, Wytheville, Luray, Lynchburg, Staunton, Vinton, and Charlottesville, but lower than that of Bluefield, Bristol, Christiansburg, Damascus, Galax, Grundy, Norton, Pulaski, Rocky Mount, South Boston and a number of other cities and towns.

Clair said Marion’s “arrest rate seems to hold steady at between 70 and 73% over four years.”

Summing up the report for the town, the chief said, “I think the reality is, Marion is an overwhelmingly safe place to live.”

Training

While Clair hopes this proves to be a stabilizing moment for the MPD, it will be a while before Lester and Blevins are patrolling the town’s roads.

First, the two men must attend and graduate from the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy.

They’ll be in academy training until about Christmas. Then, they’ll enter field training. Clair projects they’ll complete that in the early spring of 2023.

However, officers Dalton Pennington and Jordan Probst are expected to complete field training in August.

Clair is grateful. Early on, he said, he began work to reorganize the MPD and make it leaner and more efficient. However, when an agency is leaner, he said, being shorthanded hurts more. “The workload doesn’t disappear,” he said.

Next spring, the chief believes the MPD will be able to reinstate efforts such as a power shift during high-call times.