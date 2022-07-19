Hamlin named All-Academic Athlete

Bridgewater College women's track & field student-athletes Kacee Hooker and Haleigh Hamlin have been named All-Academic Athletes as announced by the USTFCCCA on July 13.

In order to be named an All-Academic Athlete, student-athletes must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale through the most recently completed grading period.

They must also have finished the indoor season among the top 50 individuals as listed on the descending order lists on TFRRS or have competed as a member of one of the top 35 relay teams as listed on the indoor descending order list on TFRRS.

Hooker, a rising fifth-year sprinter from Chesterfield finished the season ranked 31st in the nation in the 400 meter dash (57.14) and 45th in the nation in the 100 meter dash (12.13).

Both Hooker and Hamlin, a rising junior whose Lady Buffaloes career included a state championship, raced as a part of the women's 4x100 meter relay team that finished the season ranked 48th in the country (48.21).

Both student-athletes are health and exercise science majors.

Overall, there were more than 500 athletes who were named All-Academic Athletes in NCAA Division III Women's Track & Field.