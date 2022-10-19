 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beehive Distribution Program applications open next week

  • 0

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10.

The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.

Individuals must be residents of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and 18 years of age or older at the time the application is submitted to be eligible to receive beehive units.

Multiple individuals with the same mailing and/or physical address (household) may apply to the program however; distribution of beehive units is limited to no more than three beehive units per household in the same fiscal year, July 1 to June 30.

Entities such as businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies are not eligible to receive beehive units.

People are also reading…

Recipients of beehive units must assemble the equipment and occupy them with a colony of honey bees within one year of receiving the equipment. VDACS does not provide honey bees, equipment for managing the hives or honey processing equipment.

Learn more about the program and/or submit an application at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-beehive-distribution-program.shtml.

For more information, contact the VDACS Office of Plant Industry Services at (804) 786-3515 or email vabees@vdacs.virginia.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

Rare tropical visitor to Hungry Mother inspires more visitors

An avian visitor from the tropics has drawn numerous other visitors to Hungry Mother State Park in recent weeks. Coming from east Tennessee, parts of North Carolina, and throughout Southwest Virginia, the excited birders have come equipped with binoculars, cameras, and their life lists – ready to add a bird many never expected to see.

Marion to hold hearing on limiting skilled gaming machines

A court decision on the legality of skilled gaming machines in Virginia is expected soon. In anticipation of that action, the Town of Marion is considering an ordinance to limit the number of such machines in businesses until state regulations are developed.

Former Wytheville town manager dies

Former Wytheville town manager dies

Wytheville’s former town manager, Wayne Sutherland, died on Sunday. Sutherland served as town manager for nearly four decades and as assistant…