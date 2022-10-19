Beehive Distribution Program applications open next week

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10.

The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.

Individuals must be residents of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and 18 years of age or older at the time the application is submitted to be eligible to receive beehive units.

Multiple individuals with the same mailing and/or physical address (household) may apply to the program however; distribution of beehive units is limited to no more than three beehive units per household in the same fiscal year, July 1 to June 30.

Entities such as businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies are not eligible to receive beehive units.

Recipients of beehive units must assemble the equipment and occupy them with a colony of honey bees within one year of receiving the equipment. VDACS does not provide honey bees, equipment for managing the hives or honey processing equipment.

Learn more about the program and/or submit an application at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services-beehive-distribution-program.shtml.

For more information, contact the VDACS Office of Plant Industry Services at (804) 786-3515 or email vabees@vdacs.virginia.gov.