Floyd natives join law enforcement

Two new deputies joined the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office last week, fresh out of the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy.

The sheriff’s office announced the graduation of Michael Osborne and Brady Atkins on June 16 and thanked the new officers for “choosing to serve at home.”

Both Osborne and Atkins are alums of Floyd County High school and have family members who also work in law enforcement.

Atkins’s mother works with Floyd Dispatch, and Osborne’s father is a sergeant in Christiansburg.