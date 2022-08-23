Annual Duck Race this Saturday

Hundreds of rubber ducks will float down the Little River during the Floyd Rubber Duck Race again as part of a fundraiser for the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce this Saturday, Aug. 27 at On the Water.

Duck tickets for a numbered duck in the race can be purchased for $5 each. The top prize for the duck that crosses the finish line first is $300 with the second place receiving $200 and third place receiving $100. The last place duck receives a Buffalo Mountain Zipline tour for two.

Duck tickets are for sale online at the chamber website, www.floydchamber.org or visiting https://floyd-county-chamber-va.ticketleap.com/, in person at the Floyd Visitor Center/Chamber at 108 W. Main St., or at the event site before 1 p.m. on Aug. 27.

The duck drop at the bridge at the intersection of Slusher Store and Thunderstruck Road is at 1:30 p.m.

The race course is a little under a half mile long ending near Thunderstruck and Sowers Rd. “No Duck will be left behind,” with volunteers working with On The Water In Floyd, one of our presenting sponsors, will retrieving the ducks after they cross the finish line along with any that get snagged along the river bank.

This year’s Rubber Duck Race event shares the date and site with the Little River Cleanup Day in Floyd, after collaborating on set up and support for both events.

This ReNew The New event is part of river cleanup days in each county in the New River Valley, with the Little River being part of the New River watershed.

Floyd County Scout Troops will be cleaning up the Little River as well as some of the tributaries. The cleanup event is from 8 a.m. to noon, with the Duck Race event following, starting with food and music entertainment for the river cleanup volunteers as they return.

“We want to continue to have a family-friendly lunchtime event along the river,” said Chamber Board member Joy Gardner. “On the Water’s site is a great, accessible venue for watching the race and then enjoying a good meal with some great summertime-themed music and fun activities with family and friends and we are delighted we can offer that to the river cleanup volunteers as well.”

For more information about the chamber and/or its events, visit FloydChamber.org, call (540) 745-4407 or email info@floydchamber.org.