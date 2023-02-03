Floyd’s varsity basketball squad put a seven-game losing streak against the Radford Bobcats to an end last week with a hard-fought victory.

The Buffs scored a three-pointer before the end of the first quarter to lead 14-12.

Radford tied the game 17-all within three minutes into the second, but shots by the Buffs’ Kaiden Swortzel put the home team up 21-20 before halftime.

The lead jockeyed for the third quarter, and the score was tied 39-all going into the fourth and final.

With 2:15 left on the clock, the Buffs led by six points, and a foul shot extended the lead to 49-42 with 1:56 remaining.

Another foul shot added a point for Floyd, but the Bobcats added four to make the score 50-46 with less than a minute remaining on the time clock.

Two successful foul shots by Micah Underwood added two more points to the Buffaloes’ lead and the score stood at 52-46 with 32.4 seconds left.

Then the first of multiple fouls by the Bobcats sent Kaiden Swortzel to the foul line for several shots and the score stood at 53-46. Underwood returned to the line and added another point, putting the Buffalo lead 54-46 with 19.7 seconds remaining.

Another two-point goal put the game at 58-46 and, effectively, out of reach for Radford to close the gap with 11.9 seconds remaining.

Swortzel led the scoring with 20 points, followed by AJ Cantrell with 12 and Underwood’s 11. Cantrell, Underwood, Matt Slusher and Rylan Swortzel each contributed three-point scores.

The win puts the Buffaloes’ record at 13-4 overall and 5-2 in district play. Friday’s victory avenges a 54-38 loss to the Bobcats in Radford on Jan. 10.

The JV Buffs also won, 58-45, in their Jan. 27 game.

The Lady Buffaloes stampeded all over the female Bobcats 60-14 in Radford on Jan. 25, a win even more dominating than the 61-20 they delivered at home in Floyd on Jan. 9.