Eighth-grader plays QB at Jaguar Stadium

A Floyd boy was coached by former NFL- and college-level athletes earlier this month at the Jacksonville Jaguar Stadium during the All-American Offense-Defense Bowl Game.

Samuel Phillips, a current eighth-grader at Floyd County High School, was invited to play a quarterback position for the bowl game, which closed out a half-week training session Feb. 3-6.

The bowl was a great opportunity for Sam and opened many other doors for him, he and his family said.

Since the O-D game, Sam has been invited to train with QB Universe, an organization that focuses on “redefining excellence at the quarterback position,” and plans to spend his summer at many other camps and combines across the country.