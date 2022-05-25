Benefit yard sale starts Saturday

The second annual three-day Indoor Yard Sale to benefit The Perfect Gift Shop promises a treasure trove of interesting items at Floyd’s Moose this Memorial Day Weekend.

The Indoor Yard Sale will be open rain or shine Saturday and Sunday (May 28 and May 29) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30, at 444 Floyd Highway South.

Donations are still being accepted.

“You never know what you might find,” said Jean Woods, creator of The Perfect Gift Shop and the Indoor Yard Sale. “Last year, a family bought both a basketball goal and an exercise bike to try to meet their fitness goals. Another big item was shoes of all sorts. Shoppers loved the gently used shoes we featured and this year we have even more, along with clothes, dishware and other household items.”

The Indoor Yard Sale is the only fundraiser undertaken by TPGS nonprofit, which opens each December for Floyd County children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The Perfect Gift Shop’s mission is to share the joy of giving with their shoppers. Each shopper is given a $25 gift certificate, regardless of the shopper’s financial means, empowering them to purchase gifts for loved ones.

TPGS served 330 children and five developmentally delayed adults in 2021.

“The children are so considerate,” Woods said. “Last year, we had a 6-year-old search for a flashlight for her dad during the holidays, because he was living in a shed with no electricity until he could get back on his feet. Kids also want warm hats for parents and soft blankets for grandparents. The children are excited to be able to give to others.”

Donations for the Indoor Yard Sale are still being accepted and more volunteers are needed.

Both the Indoor Yard Sale and The Perfect Gift, Inc. are taking the donations at the Moose Lodge until the sale starts on Saturday.

Call (540) 808-3972 and arrangements will be made for someone to accept a donation or to sign you up as a volunteer for the Indoor Yard Sale. Interested community members can also email VolScheduling@ThePerfectGiftShops.org.