Obstruction charge dropped in Wythe police standoff

All criminal charges have been dropped against an Ivanhoe man who was arrested in February after a police standoff at his residence.

On Tuesday morning, the commonwealth didn’t prosecute a misdemeanor obstruction of justice charge against 71-year-old Jerry Otha Blevins stemming from the Feb. 15 incident. Blevins had initially been charged with attempted murder of a deputy, but prosecutors dropped that charge earlier this year during a video hearing from jail.

In an email, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones said Blevins has to keep the peace and be on good behavior for six months or the obstruction charge will be brought back.

“It was an agreement approved by the Sheriff’s Office and Mr. Blevins,” Jones wrote.

Police said they went to Blevins’ 3779 Ivanhoe Road residence to serve him with an emergency custody order obtained by social services. The Sheriff’s Office said Blevins made derogatory statements during a DSS interview.

Deputies said they heard a gunshot coming from Blevins’ house when they tried to serve the order.

They also pepper sprayed two aggressive dogs on the property and shot one.

Police said Blevins got into his SUV and tried to back down his driveway but officers blocked his path.

Officers contacted him by phone and tried to get him to leave the SUV, and he told them he had a handgun, police said.

Blevins was eventually taken into custody without anyone getting hurt.

Police took out a search warrant in the case, but it was sealed. In a March interview, Blevins said police took guns and other items from his residence. He also said the shot dog survived.

Blevins, who was initially jailed without bond and later released when the felony was dropped, has no criminal record.

In 2017, a judge ordered Blevins to stop using a siren after complaints from neighbors. The order is still in place.