New Art Center hours

Floyd Center for the Arts

The Floyd Center for the Arts offers a number of special and regular programs and events in Floyd.

 Photo by Abby Whitt

The Floyd Center for the Arts started operating with new hours this week. The art hub is now closed on Sundays and Mondays.

FCA was previously open six days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Effective Monday, Jan. 9, FCA is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The annual Floyd County High School Exhibit is on display in the Hayloft Gallery until Feb. 3. In the Falcon Gallery, find The Voice Overs Exhibit, and “So Real It Hurts” by Sydney Barton in the Breezeway.

Ongoing classes and opportunities at FCA include open ceramics studios and stained glass open studios, as well as stained glass classes hosted by Lisa Thompson and Alicia Zeigler, and clay/pottery classes by Betse Dunham and Reida Brown.

Learn more about FCA at www.floydartcenter.org and visit in-person at 220 Parkway Lane S.

