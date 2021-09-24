67th Annual Chilhowie Community Apple Festival is underway

“We are very excited to be able to have the festival this year after not being able to have it last year due to COVID restrictions,” said co-presidents Rebecca Wilkinson-Smith and Vicki Wilson. “Our theme for this year’s festival is ‘Flavors of Fall’. We hope that our festival helps rekindle the pleasant ‘flavors’ of falls gone by and creates new ‘flavors’ to savor in the future.”

According to organizers, there will be mitigation protocols to this year's festival due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions. Vendors will be spaced further apart as will picnic tables, visitors to the old high school for exhibits are asked to wear masks, train riders will be spaced apart, there will be no baked goods category for this year’s exhibits, children’s crafts will be available to take home rather than make on site, there will be no costumed characters in the parade, no items may be handed out to parade-goers, and there will be no inflatables for children to play on. There will be hand-washing stations available along with hand sanitizer and masks at the old high school.