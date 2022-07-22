Next move in lawsuit up to Whitaker

Two community members at the Floyd Town Council meeting earlier this month said the ongoing lawsuit between Councilman David Whitaker and Council should be dropped.

Renee Metcalf said the Sign Ordinance violates the rights of all town residents, and it should be changed.

“Drop it, settle it and change the ordinance,” she said.

Richard Metcalf related the lawsuit to a statement made by Councilman Mike Patton at the June 16 meeting.

He said Patton’s “criticism” of an editorial was a violation of the writer’s right the free speech and press.

The lawsuit “should be dropped,” he said.

Mayor Griffin addressed the comments before the meeting adjourned. He said as the defendant in the case, Council does not have the ability to drop the case.

“The ball is in the plaintiff’s court,” Griffin said, about progressing the suit.

Turner added that Council can’t address the Sign Ordinance until the court rules on the matter.

“I live in this town, I’ve always lived in this town and I’m not infringing on anybody’s rights personally,” Turner said. “Whatever we do at this table, affects everybody at this table. We’re not exempt from anything that we do.”

Once the courts move on it, Turner said, Council will take appropriate action at the appropriate time.

Whitaker said on June 16 “the Town chose to hire legal counsel” instead of amending the Zoning Ordinance and presented a “compromise” to Council members:

“Continue to waste taxpayer money to defend the Sign Ordinance as it is written,” Whitaker said, “or consider amending it to allow for protected free speech.”

Whitaker also noted June 16 if the Town refuses to compromise, he “has no choice but to continue” pressing the lawsuit on behalf of “free speech for all the citizens in Floyd.”