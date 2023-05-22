Jessie Peterman’s Memorial Library launches its 2023 Summer Reading Program with a performance from Professor Whizzpop on Friday, June 2.

A variety of events are scheduled to celebrate the summer in Floyd and keep kids busy until the end of July through the program titled “All Together Now.”

The program is system-wide with additional events in Christiansburg, Meadowbrook and Blacksburg, as well, including a Chalk Walk (Christiansburg, June 2), Life Sized Art (Blacksburg, June 15), Mad Libs Live from Mill Mountain Theater (Christiansburg, June 20) and an International Taste Test (Meadowbrook, July 6).

All events in Floyd will take place in the Community Room at 321 W. Main St.

Professor Whizzpop will encourage everyone to read with giggles galore, magic and plenty of books from 3-4 p.m. on June 2.

Community members age nine and up are invited to Canvas and Cookies in the Community Room on Wednesday, June 14. All supplies will be provided, and registration is required.

Paint tote bags to carry your summer reads in on Tuesday, June 20, from 11 a.m. until noon. Supplies will be provided, and registration is required.

Joelle Senk will entertain the audience with stories, props, costumes and audience participation from 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

On June 24, representatives from numerous agencies will discuss various topics surrounding interserponal violence at Warren G. Lineberry Park in Floyd from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The day will be filled with advocacy, awareness and healing, as well as live music from the Panjammers and a number of local resources.

Events continue at Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on June 27, with a yoga session for those ages seven and up led by Sweetgrass Yoga Studio from 2-3 p.m.

Everyone is invited to make their own Puffy Paint and art on Thursday, July 6, from 2-5 p.m., to see off the 2023 Summer Reading Program.

Register for Floyd events and learn more details about each event in the series, as well as events at other branches, at www.mfrl.org or call (540) 745-2947.

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library is located at 321 W. Main St.