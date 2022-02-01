Wythe woman accused of pointing gun at deputy

Accused of pointing a gun at an off-duty deputy who followed her SUV after it struck his vehicle, a Wythe County woman is facing several felony charges, including attempted murder.

Melissa Gail Huffman, 50, of Max Meadows was arrested on Friday evening and charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, felony hit and run, misdemeanor failure to stop at the scene of an accident (two counts), and driving while intoxicated. A warrant charging her with attempted second-degree murder was taken out on Monday, according to Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Cline.

Cline said Investigator E.W. Kirby was visiting family on Danner Road on Friday when Huffman’s SUV struck his parked vehicle, kept going and hit another parked vehicle.

Cline said Kirby, who called 911 to report the collision, followed the SUV to the Super 8 Hotel on Fort Chiswell Road. Another motorist whose vehicle had also been hit and was following the SUV started yelling at Huffman, the chief deputy said.

Cline said Kirby identified himself as a deputy, and the woman pulled out a revolver and pointed it at him. Kirby grabbed the gun and Huffman cocked the hammer, Cline said.

The other motorist then went through the SUV’s passenger side and ripped the gun away, Cline said.

Kirby got the woman on the ground, and the motorist retrieved the officer’s handcuffs from his vehicle, the chief deputy said.

In his criminal complaint, State Trooper C.T. Viars said Huffman, who said she had two drinks of beer, was “unruly” when he arrived.

“Due to the unruly behavior, I Trooper Viars was unable to perform field sobriety tests,” he wrote.

He said Huffman’s blood alcohol content was .05 when she was later tested.

Self-employed and with no criminal record, Huffman was given a court-appointed attorney on Monday during her video arraignment.

She’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.

Her preliminary hearing’s been set for March 3.