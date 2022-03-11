MSHS students learn job skills and money management with Goodwill Industries pilot program

Students of Tina Frazier at Marion Senior High School are getting practical work experience through a grant provided to teachers.

Frazier applied for and received a W.L. Lemmon Mini-Grant for teachers focusing on project-based learning, creativity and hands-on learning. Priority is given to projects with a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts or Math) focus.

This year’s 10 grants totaled $9,240 and were spread across two elementary, four middle school, two high school and two career center projects.

Frazier’s grant is for her secondary special education students to help them learn how to earn, save, spend and manage money through real-world work experiences.

“The 10 students served in a self-contained special education classroom are quite capable,” Frazier wrote in her grant application. “Yes, they struggle academically, they require repetition, and they need realistic tasks that will help them generalize. But when given what they need and opportunities to practice, they are capable, despite their disabilities. Given that knowledge, it is imperative that we do for them what we do for every other student in our schools… provide opportunities that allow them to gain success and independence.”

Frazier said that the ultimate goal of education is to prepare students for the future.

“We want them to be as independent as possible while living a successful and happy life,” she said. “In our life skills program - which we call ‘The Bridge of MSHS’ - this includes a major focus on career soft skills/vocational skills. Over the past few years, we have worked to create opportunities for our students to experience work in our community. I am so thankful for our local businesses that have put us to work! Before the W.L. Lemmon grant funding, we worked just for the experience. Students job-shadowed or worked at various businesses or work projects simply for the experience of working in the community and following the direction of a ‘boss’ (other than their teachers) in that workplace.”

“This year,” said Frazier, “things have just fallen into place for us and we have been given an opportunity to have a more consistent work schedule/setting.”

At the beginning of the school year, Frazier said she and Kelly Owens were approached by Robin Haga, who works with Goodwill Industries, about a student work/study program the company was going to begin implementing and asked if they would like to provide regular work experience for their students.

“Of course, our answer was a resounding YES!” Frazier said. “We set a work schedule, completed work contracts signed by parents, students, teacher, and Robin, who is their supervisor there, and got started early in the fall.”

Haga, employment support specialist with Goodwill in Smyth, Washington counties and Bristol, with some clients in other areas of the region, is enthusiastic about the program.

“We have four groups that come in once a week for 50 minutes to an hour,” she said. “They pull clothing, take off hangars. I have had a group of four that have pulled as many as 200 items in the time that they were here. There are no slouchers. They work really hard in that time that they are here. We’re really proud of them and really proud of this program.”

“I am with them when I’m here and I try to be here as much as I can,” Haga added. Her duties require her to be at other locations at times. “I love working with them. This is the favorite part of my job right now.”

The students are also popular with the staff at Goodwill.

“The staff loves to work with them,” Haga said. “When I come in it’s like, ‘Robin, do we have kids coming in today?’ Everybody has just adored having them in the store. And it lets the customers see some of the work that we do. I think a lot of folks understand our retail end but they don’t understand that that retail goes toward actually helping people find jobs who might have barriers to employment.”

“Robin and the staff at Goodwill have been wonderful to work with,” Frazier said. “The students are respected as employees and appreciated for the work they provide. That means so much to me. The students are becoming more independent and better understand what is expected of them.”

The students working at Goodwill are getting paid and learning how to manage their money.

“While experience in a variety of workplaces is the most important part,” Frazier said of the program, “we wanted to take it a step further. I wanted to add in the ‘perk’ that we all want - and the real reason most of us go to work every day… money!”

She said the students enjoy balancing their accounts and seeing how much money they have made. And, if they have missed some workdays, they see how missing work negatively impacts their income.

“It is very rewarding for them to know they are making their own money and will be able to spend it for fun activities throughout the year,” Frazier said. “It is very rewarding to me to see them learning about real life, employment, finances, and even leisure activities in the most realistic way possible.”

Frazier said the Lemmon grant of $990 is helping her pay the students for their work.

“I asked for enough funding to pay the students $3 for each hour of work,” Frazier said of the grant. “The money would not actually be given to them, but it goes into their own individual classroom accounts. We work to keep a record of when they worked and the students work during math class to keep a running balance. When they have earned enough money to spend, we plan something fun for them to spend some of their money on. This includes things like a trip to the movies, pizza party, or going out to eat. When we do these things, students deduct the cost from their accounts to keep the balance up to date. An added benefit to this is that students see that if they do not show up for work, they do not get paid.”

The students have responded really well to this project, said Frazier.

“They enjoy going to work each week, and miss it when we are unable to go,” she said. “Some students really enjoy it and say they would love to work there someday after graduation. Others say they wouldn’t. But that is part of the experience. We know that it won’t be a permanent fit for everyone, and that is OK. They are still learning soft skills and social skills that are required in the workplace. They are learning what endurance and expectations are. They all take their work seriously and have become more independent in the work as the year has progressed. They take pride in their work and love that they get to earn some money during the school day.”

Frazier said she and Owens are very thankful for the support of their school system, the director of special education Steve Blevins, and Mike Davidson, principal, for allowing them the opportunity and ensuring transportation to the work site.

“We do this regularly,” Frazier said, “but still welcome and seek additional work experiences in the community.”

“I would absolutely love to be able to continue this program in the future,” she added. “We have been building on it for years, and the pieces have just fallen into place. I have no doubt that this helps the students generalize and better understand concepts that we cover in class. Going into the community and actually working is far more valuable and helpful than just reading about it or watching videos about it. I am so thankful for the W.L. Lemmon Grant and the Goodwill experience that has been provided for my students.”