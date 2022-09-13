 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Lundgren’s ‘Regenerative Nature’ opens Friday

  • 0

A new exhibition will open at the Appalachian Center for Photography this week, featuring the work of Adrienne Lundgren. The exhibit will be displayed until Dec. 11.

Lundgren, who lives in Maryland, is a photograph conservator specializing in 19th Century photography. She conceptualized two separate bodies of work, “Seascapes” and “Star Charts,” that seek to visually explore ideas surrounding the law of the conservation of matter and energy.

Each piece in both bodies of work are large photographs, broken down and reconstructed into something “inherently intangible.”

Objects are placed on the surface of hand sensitized sheets of fabric and their shadows recorded. The photographic prints are cut and reassembled, then the images are all printed using the cyanotype process.

Cyanotype was invented in 1842 and results in a blue image. It is the only printing process that fades in light, reverting back in the dark.

People are also reading…

The ACP will also continue displaying the Large Format Camera exhibition that features an astounding collection of large format cameras and photography equipment.

ACP is located adjacent to the Floyd Center for the Arts (220 Parkway Lane S.), and it is open Fridays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment.

Founder and Managing Director of the Appalachian Center for Photography Russ Young holds a master's degree in photography from The University of Texas and a doctoral from Saint Andrews University in Scotland.

To learn more about ACP and upcoming arts events in Floyd, visit FCA’s website at www.floydartcenter.org.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest elusive suspect

Police arrest elusive suspect

Wytheville police officers arrested a shoplifting suspect Wednesday evening, after the man eluded officers earlier in the day.

Student P-EBT funds approved

Student P-EBT funds approved

Students attending Floyd County Public Schools may be eligible for almost $400 in summer 2022 P-EBT benefits from the Department of Social Services.

Miss Floyd County Fair announced

Miss Floyd County Fair announced

The winners of the 2022 Miss Floyd County Fair Pageant were crowned this week, just in time for the 16th annual Floyd Livestock and County Fai…

Plea deals net little jail time

Plea deals net little jail time

A 25-year-old Floyd woman pleaded guilty to attempting to get rid of methamphetamine and received a two-year suspended sentence in Floyd Count…