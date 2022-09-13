Lundgren’s ‘Regenerative Nature’ opens Friday

A new exhibition will open at the Appalachian Center for Photography this week, featuring the work of Adrienne Lundgren. The exhibit will be displayed until Dec. 11.

Lundgren, who lives in Maryland, is a photograph conservator specializing in 19th Century photography. She conceptualized two separate bodies of work, “Seascapes” and “Star Charts,” that seek to visually explore ideas surrounding the law of the conservation of matter and energy.

Each piece in both bodies of work are large photographs, broken down and reconstructed into something “inherently intangible.”

Objects are placed on the surface of hand sensitized sheets of fabric and their shadows recorded. The photographic prints are cut and reassembled, then the images are all printed using the cyanotype process.

Cyanotype was invented in 1842 and results in a blue image. It is the only printing process that fades in light, reverting back in the dark.

The ACP will also continue displaying the Large Format Camera exhibition that features an astounding collection of large format cameras and photography equipment.

ACP is located adjacent to the Floyd Center for the Arts (220 Parkway Lane S.), and it is open Fridays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by appointment.

Founder and Managing Director of the Appalachian Center for Photography Russ Young holds a master's degree in photography from The University of Texas and a doctoral from Saint Andrews University in Scotland.

To learn more about ACP and upcoming arts events in Floyd, visit FCA’s website at www.floydartcenter.org.