Aid Ukraine in Floyd fundraiser

A sidewalk fundraiser in front The New Mountain Mercantile on Saturday will raise money to support Sunflower of Peace and provide tactical first-aid backpacks to groups on the frontline of the war in Ukraine.

The Mystic Witches of Floyd, which is sponsoring the sale, said in a release this week the backpacks have enough supplies to treat 10 causalities. Sunflower of Peace is a U.S. nonprofit distributing the tactical first aid kits.

The sale will feature handmade sunflowers in blue bottles and calendars at 114 S. Locust St. on Saturday, March 19.

Mystic Witches is a group of community members that raises funds for charities through performances at community events and calendar sales each year.

Both cash and card donations will be accepted at the March 19 sale.