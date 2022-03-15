 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aid Ukraine in Floyd fundraiser

  • 0

A sidewalk fundraiser in front The New Mountain Mercantile on Saturday will raise money to support Sunflower of Peace and provide tactical first-aid backpacks to groups on the frontline of the war in Ukraine.

The Mystic Witches of Floyd, which is sponsoring the sale, said in a release this week the backpacks have enough supplies to treat 10 causalities. Sunflower of Peace is a U.S. nonprofit distributing the tactical first aid kits.

The sale will feature handmade sunflowers in blue bottles and calendars at 114 S. Locust St. on Saturday, March 19.

Mystic Witches is a group of community members that raises funds for charities through performances at community events and calendar sales each year.

Both cash and card donations will be accepted at the March 19 sale.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chilhowie businessman renovates site

Chilhowie businessman renovates site

After years of closure and decline, occupation by squatters and falling into disrepair the former Rainbow Autel in Chilhowie is being demolished. Plans to renovate the nearby carwash are also in the works. 

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

For his decades in law enforcement, Sheriff Chip Shuler isn’t easily surprised by law breaking, but he described himself as shocked by the number of people speeding through school zones. Shuler wasn’t alone. When presented with some of the statistics, county leaders began considering action that would place enforcement cameras in those zones.