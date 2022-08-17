Fundraising events coming up

Floyd Town Council approved two nonprofit requests earlier this month and got more information on a previously approved event for Horses Healing Hearts.

Council members unanimously approved a parade application for the annual Tractor Fun Run that passes through town. The 15th annual event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Arlie Thompson’s farm.

Registration begins that day at 8 a.m., and this year’s proceeds benefit Avery Joe Link and Lily Carter.

Apple Ridge Farm will benefit from a fundraiser on Oct. 1.

Town Manager Andrew Morris shared a photo with Council to give members an idea of the set up Horses Healing Hearts may bring to the Floyd Hispanic Heritage event on Sept. 17 at Warren G. Lineberry Park.

Morris said Aug. 4 he needed to brag on Jeff of the Public Works team, who recently ran the trash truck by himself all day.

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner suggested compiling a list of individuals who may be willing to fill in on the town team when it is shorthanded.

Councilman Mike Patton said he recently had someone try out the newly released QR code to access town visitors information, and they “couldn’t stop praising it.” He said it was particularly helpful as a visual to see just how much has changed.

Morris said VDOT is currently researching the ownership of the sidewalks near Penn Avenue to determine if repairs can be made by the agency.

The next Floyd Town Council meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall.