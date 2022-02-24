Extension partnership brings life skills to students

Assistant Superintendent Jessica Cromer explained two programs last week that are designed to teach students “financial responsibility:” Reality Store for high schoolers and Kids Marketplace for third-graders.

She told the Floyd County Public School Board Feb. 14 there are plans for future programs, hopefully by next year, in vermiculture, “using worms to compost in classrooms,” and embryology, “to raise some baby chicks.”

“There are a lot of possibilities that connect students to the world around them, and the world around them, and that use science SOLs to make that happen,” Cromer said. “We’re really pleased with the partnership and the level of activities the Extension supports our schools through.”

Courthouse District representative Debbie Snellings noted the garden behind Check Elementary and said the composting program “would be perfect.”

Cromer agreed and confirmed there are small garden areas at each of the elementary schools, so composting could benefit multiple school programs at once.

Superintendent John Wheeler noted he’s in talks with Healthy Floyd to continue its program next year, which also encourages growing and consuming fresh produce, and provides pre-schoolers with bags of fruits, vegetables and recipes on a regular schedule.

With the possibility of new programs and grades four through seven receiving weekly lessons from the Extension, Cromer explained, officials would like to get one of the other grades, “like K-2 or high school,” involved in a project.

More information about programs available to Floyd County students through the Floyd County Extension can be found online at www.floyd.ext.vt.edu or by visiting 209 Fox St. in Floyd.