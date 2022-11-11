McGrath announces end-of-year retirement

Dr. Meredith McGrath of Animal Care Clinic in Floyd is ramping up for her first Saturday off in decades.

McGrath has been a veterinarian since 1985 and has owned ACC since 1992. It started out as a “small, modest double-wide” operation, McGrath said, and now has a 30-year legacy of exemplary pet care.

McGrath has provided care to several generations of pets from Floyd families and those in the surrounding area.

In addition to enjoying a relaxed Saturday, McGrath said she plans to travel with her husband, David Burris, and get back into showing her pony, a hobby that was disrupted by the pandemic.

McGrath’s favorite moments from throughout her career revolve around the hordes of puppies and kittens that are always able to lift anyone’s spirits.

On the other hand, she said, the worst moments involved euthanasia, “the saddest and most necessary” role of a veterinarian. The puppies and kittens were particularly helpful at those times.

McGrath remembers a thee-foot snow one year, when she and her daughter walked from the original location to her parents’ house and back to get a dog to be a blood donor.

McGrath said the patient, who was eventually transferred to Virginia Tech, would not have survived the night without that transfusion from Lucky, the dog.

ACC medical records can be obtained by calling the office at (540) 745-2004 by Dec. 31.

McGrath noted that the veterinary business will remain for sale after her retirement. She said she’s still looking for the perfect veterinarian interested in working in Floyd, which she has no plans to leave.

“It’s been a real honor, and I’ve so loved the larger Floyd area… I’m always selling Floyd and all it has to offer,” McGrath said.