Something deep within has driven me to write. To me it is divine, though that power has told me to write a truth, and a truth that’s seen a great divide.

Within our streets, our workplaces and culture. I have seen an ignorance that doesn’t hide.

“Hide”

I believe in love,

it seems to hide.

I’m not pessimistic,

I’m not simplistic,

for good is pulverized.

It is as plain as night,

or the day is light.

I wish the streets, peace from inside.

My heart is breaking,

that ground’s shaking.

I can not hide.

Divorces on a rise,

though it is still on that divide.

Good and evil, please believe it.

The two are clear, please see it.

Every person, even you and I,

we try to hide it ourselves, leave it, inside.

Raining down words,

to unveil this lie.

The one that hides inside,

a coward named chaos,

is too full of pride.

Pearls were swallowed by swine.

And there remained balance,

with love left to die.

But I will not rest, until that love comes alive.

Comes back with debt,

no feelings to hide.