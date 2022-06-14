Chautauqua roars back, kicks off Friday

Chautauqua is back with its pre-pandemic fun: nine days of music, arts, crafts, creative writing, photographs, hot air balloons, yummy food and more.

“It’s exciting to bring fun and happy times back to the community after the past couple of years,” said Wythe Arts Council member Holly Montgomery. “We want to bring the fun and magic back.”

The last full-length Chautauqua Festival was held in 2019. The festival was cancelled in 2020 and shortened in 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

Events kick off Friday, June 17, with the colorful hot air balloon glow at Wytheville Community College and end Saturday, June 25, with outlaw country music at Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park. In between, there’s something for everyone, from artists and music lovers to foodies and car enthusiasts.

The festival fun begins June 17 at 7 p.m. with the Balloon Glow on the lawn at WCC. Weather permitting, participants for the weekend’s Balloon Rally flights will inflate their balloons to glow in the twilight. Spectators are welcome to meet the pilots and talk about balloon flight.

Saturday morning, there’s the annual parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Wytheville.

This year, there’s an artisan craft show on Saturday, June 18. The second Saturday, June 25, there is the Chautauqua Bazaar. Both shows open at 10 a.m. and will be held in the Fourth Street Civic Center.

The main musical attraction will be Allie Colleen, an Oklahoma native and songwriter with a strong Americana voice. Helping kick off the festival at 6:30 p.m. on June 18, will be Wytheville resident Jaelyn Taylor and the 21 South, winner of the Wythe Arts Council’s Brews and Bands competition.

New this year is Renaissance Day on Tuesday, June 21, with several activities throughout the day, including Magic in the Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Making Your Own Flower Crown from 10 to 11 a.m., a Renaissance Day Costume Contest from 1 to 2 p.m. and a Buskers Corner from 2 to 5 p.m.

Also this year, the arts council brought back a favorite from years gone by: The Teddy Bear Tea Party on Monday, June 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. Children can bring their favorite teddy bear to enjoy tea, refreshments and a story time in the upper level of the Fourth Street Civic Center.

But that’s just a bit of what’s happening during Chautauqua. Here are some other festival highlights:

● Artisan of the Day: Visit a local artisan each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the Art and Photography Room on the lower level of the Fourth Street Civic Center. Festival-goers can meet the artists, see their work and purchase artwork.

Featured artists include Aurora Lucas, owner of Catch the 22. When you purchase a piece of Lucas’ pottery, $22 goes directly to K9s for Warriors to help pair a veteran with a life-changing service dog. Patty Younger, who taught art at George Wythe High school for 30 years, will also have her work on display. Other featured artists are watercolorist and art teacher Erin Simons, comic book artist Noah Sult, painter Pam Gibson, jewelry artists Amanda Slaughter and Jessica Dehart and representatives from the Millwald Theatre.

● The Toy & Doll Show will be held June 19-21 inside Hatcher Hall at Wytheville Presbyterian Church. New, vintage and collectible toys are accepted for the show. For more information, contact Jenny Hall at toyanddollshow@gmail.com.

● The Art & Photography Show is June 18-25. Information and applications are available online at www.wythe-art.org.

● The Chautauqua Pet Show is at noon Friday, June 24, at Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park. Register at the event.

● The highlight for many during the festival is the evening music and entertainment. Evening performers include Jaelyn Taylor and the 21 South Band and Cane Mill Road on the main stage Saturday, June 18. On Sunday, June 19, the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre cast will perform excerpts from “The Sound of Music.” Also on Sunday, there will be a performance of Red Neckin’ Love Makin’ Night: A Tribute to Conway Twitty. On Monday, June 20, Rural Retreat musician Jim Lloyd and friends will perform Appalachian string music and the WCC Theatre will present “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.” Tuesday, June 21, students from Lisa’s School of Performing Arts will perform, followed by Celtic music performed by Wild Blue Yonder. On Wednesday, June 22, Slick Cadillac will perform songs from the 70’s and 80’s, followed by the blues based sounds of Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen’. On Thursday, there’s the Beach Nite Band, Gary Lowder and Smokin’Hot and Spooky Stories with Judy for ages 5+ (and bring a flashlight). On Friday, June 24, there’s the Low Water Bridge Band and Carson Peters and Iron Mountain. The final evening of music, Saturday, June 25, kicks off with the bluegrass sounds of Adam McPeak and Mountain Thunder, followed by outlaw country musician Allie Colleen.

● Chautauqua is not complete without a visit to the food court. Participating vendors include: Peking Chinese; Snow Cones and Cotton Candy; Wytheville Ruritan Funnel Cakes; Carly’s Kettle Korn and Ice Cream; Kyles Concessions with blooming onions, Polish sausage, Philly steak and cheese, hamburgers and fries; Miller’s Concessions with pizza, calzones, gyros, ribbon fries, ice cream, Greek salads, corndogs and lemonade. The Biergarten opens at 6 p.m. June 23-25. Identification required, must be over 21 to purchase beer.

● Children’s activities pack the week as well, including a special Father’s Day celebration on the lawn of Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park with games and activities like a giant chess set, a giant Jenga set, croquet and other games. Butterfly the Clown with face painting and balloon art will be in the park all week. Children can also visit with a park ranger for several days and have fun with the Craft of the Day each day. Other activities for children include the 10 a.m. parade Saturday and the Kids’ 1 Mile Fun Race Run Saturday at 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday, June 22, there will be inflatables and water games at Withers Park ($10 admission and adult must supervise child). Also on Wednesday, there are the Wytheville Museum’s Duck Races at the Rock House Garden at noon. On Thursday, children take acting lessons from George Bailey from the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre from 11 a.m. to noon. And from 1 to 2 p.m. they can make their own tie-dye t-shirt ($10 and bring your own shirt) at the park gazebo. On Friday and Saturday, Becki the Balloon Lady will be in the park along. Also on Friday, a fairy godmother and her friends will be at the park.

• The Flower and Table Show will take place the second weekend of the festival, June 24-25, at in Hatcher Hall of the Wytheville Presbyterian Church. During the weekend, the hall will blossom with themed table displays and colorful plants and flowers from local gardens. Flower Show entries will be accepted at Hatcher Hall from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. Table Show set up will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Pre-registration for the Table Show is required. The Flower and Table Show will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the table show or to pre-register visit online atf www.wythe-arts.org or call 276-613-3312, or email flowertableshow@gmail.com

• Chautauqua Cars in the Park will be held Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at Withers Park.

• The Chautauqua 5K Road Race will be held Saturday, June 25 at 9 a.m. Start and end at in front of the Fourth Street Civic Center. Registration is $25 the day of the race. For information, visit online at www.wythe-arts.org

● For information on Chautauqua, see the special section in an upcoming Wytheville Enterprise, visit www.wythe-arts.org or pick up a program at various locations around town. Also, visit the Wythe Arts Council Facebook page. The Chautauqua office is located at the Haller House, 195 W. Washington St. If you are interested in registering or a workshop or if you have questions the week prior to the festival, please visit the Haller House. During the festival, volunteers will be at the gazebo located at the park entrance. Chautauqua office hours Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17 are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Chautauqua Festival is presented by the Wythe Arts Council.