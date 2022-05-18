Annual RAM Clinic to be held in Emory this weekend

The Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic that has for several years taken place at Mountain Empire Airport on the border of Smyth and Wythe counties has been relocated to the campus of Emory & Henry College in Emory in Washington County.

The two-day free clinic set for May 20-21 offers dental, vision and medical care to those in need through the services of volunteers.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday, May 20, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors are scheduled to open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Services available at the clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. For more information, see RAM’s FAQ page at https://www.ramusa.org/faqs-clinics-during-covid-19/.

Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Emory & Henry College is at 12228 Itta Bena Rd. in Emory with access from Interstate 81. This clinic is in collaboration with Emory & Henry College and E&H School of Health Sciences in Marion. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, nearly 183,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.