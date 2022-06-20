Small Town Summer this week

Live music from The Blue Ridge Girls and The Daiquiri Queens will be followed by a showing a Disney’s Encanto (2021) in Warren G. Lineberry Park this Thursday.

The The Blue Ridge Girls were involved with MerleFest’s Band Camp this year, and the group is slated to perform at FloydFest Heartbeat in July, alongside Morgan Wade, Ann Wilson and Amythyst Kiah. The band has also been featured in Bristol Roots and Rhythm.

The group will kick off the June 23 concert at 6 p.m.

The Daiquiri Queens is a Louisiana-based band that will arrive in Floyd fresh off its Bayous and Bluebonnets spring tour in Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The band was featured in the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at the beginning of May.

A showing of Encanto (Disney, 2021) will round out the evening on June 23. The story follows

All are welcome to attend Floyd Small Town Summer events for free at Warren G. Lineberry Park, off south Locust Street. The next concerts are scheduled for

Shirts from previous years are on sale for $5 during the 2022 events. The 2021 shirt was designed by then-high schooler Zora Dulaney.