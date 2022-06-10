Little River poets at play

A playful group of poets from all over came together for the seventh annual Little River Poetry Festival, held under sunny skies at On the Water Outfitters last weekend.

A record number of first time readers and poets of all ages and levels of experience filled a large striped tent and shared poetic humor, comradery and emotional depth on a variety range of topics June 3-5.

“Poets scratch below the surface and give each other permission to be in that profound and meaningful space,” said featured reader Zeina Azzam.

Azzam, who is the Poet Laureate of Alexandria, read from her book Bayna Bayna, which reflects her experience as a daughter of Palestinian refugee parents and explores the in-between: “between home and exile, language and culture...”

More than 20 Saturday morning kayakers shared river poems under the large overhanging rock (dubbed “the amphitheater”), where festival founders and poets Jack Callan and Judith Stevens first thought of the poetry festival.

Poet/musician Jim Best turned his kayaking experience into a haiku during a workshop led by Katherine Chantal:

“...The traffic of lists / would not fit in my kayak / Now the river sings...”

Chantal read from her book, “A Year of Haiku: Saying More with Less.”

Another workshop, on instructive poetry, resulted in poets sharing on-the-spot poems with titles like How to Say Goodbye (Zeina Azzam) and How to Write a Poem while a Spider is Staring at You (Trevor Huffman).

Izzy Beasley began her poem How to Make Art with the line “Turn your pain into paint.”

Returning reader and former Floyd County teacher Sharon Wood, shared some new mountain stories, including a comical one titled “Studying Ancestry with Grandma,” an account of a family with too many shared names and a punchline about one named Polly Aster, who was indignant when asked if she was named after polyester.

Don MacKeller, a LRPF regular who traveled to the festival from Santa Fe, New Mexico, read a poem that referenced a white cotton shirt from Nepal that he wore in the kayak on Little River:

“It’s stained with sunblock / but still quite white enough to for the ghost dance / that so far hasn’t managed to bring anyone back /from wherever death has taken them.”

An ensemble performance, titled If I Could Dream, showcased the work of five poets, Thayer Cory (with Lisa Cooper reading for Cory), Eric Forsbergh, Karen Kendall, Judith Stevens and Jack Callan.

Sunday afternoon (June 5), a collaborative and improvisational free-style rap was performed by four young women and was a highlight that brought the audience to rousing applause. The women, Krista Gerber, Izzy Beasley, Vanna Barbarian and Coral Kendall, did not know each other before the festival.

Impromptu song, including throat singing by Brian Magill, was part of the program, as was music by Magill on a gender’ barung Javanese percussion instrument and Jim Best on hang drum.

Stevens led Walt Whitman Gentle Yoga each morning and guided attendees in a closing meditation on June 5.

For the final open Mic on Sunday, a first-time poet from Virginia Beach shared a playful poem about her festival experience:

“So many laugh lines upon these faces / So much freedom, plenty of space / Bandana and Vanna / Here I lie with all this tie dye / Bubbles and brisket / I’m sure gonna miss it...”

Jenna Veazey, a Fredericksburg member of the Poetry Society of Virginia, summed up her experience: “I’m so glad I came and am excited to come again. I love the open mic experience. I love being in community with poets. And I just love the outdoors, camping and kayaking.”