Affordable Connectivity Program discounts available

Citizens Telephone Cooperative announced in January it is working to help build awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, designed to help to lower the cost of broadband service for households struggling to afford internet service.

The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, initiated by the Federal Communications Commission, provides a discount of up to a $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households Citizens stated in a Jan. 1 release. A discount of up to $75 per month is available to qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands.

The benefit also provides up to a $100 discount per household toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines;

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;

Participates in one of several Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard) Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program.

Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment opened on Dec. 31, 2021.

Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider, which includes Citizens in Floyd.

They can also visit www.ACPBenefit.org to submit an online application or print a mail-in application, or contact their preferred participating broadband provider to select a plan.

Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/ACP, or by calling (877) 384-2575 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.

To contact Citizens, call (540) 745-2111 or visit www.citizens.coop.