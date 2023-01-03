Feline meet-and-greet features shelter cats

Visit the Floyd County Humane Society Shelter for its January Feline Meet-and-Greet Day this Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. Space is limited for the event.

Cats looking at for their forever homes will be available to visit with at 2136 Franklin Pike Rd. in Floyd.

Some of the featured felines include Meadowsweet, Oliver, Raspberry, Mr. Pretty Kitty, Rose, Rutabaga, Rye, Sage and Heather, and many have been living at the shelter for months.

FCHS encourages those interested in visiting Jan. 8 to register ahead of time.

Submit an adoption application (no obligation to adopt) and be pre-approved for same-day adoption, if appropriate.

Apply on the FCHS website at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

For more information and/or to claim a spot for the January Meet-and-Greet, email info@floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207.