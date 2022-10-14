Stony Fork News

The Rev. Aubrey Whitlow’s message to us at Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church Sunday, Oct. 9, was from 2 Timothy, Chapter 3, reminding us of what will happen in the last days. Paul wrote to Timothy encouraging him to keep the faith as Paul had taught him and not be deceived by evil persons and imposters for they will keep on going from bad to worse. Sounds much like our time, doesn’t it! We need to pay more attention to God’s word and strive to be more like Jesus and love the Lord with all our being and love our neighbor as ourselves.

Happy Birthday to Ed Davis Oct. 17, Deedy Hurst on Oct. 18, Russell Rogers and Barbara Goins on Oct. 19.

Our heartfelt sympathy to the family of Norma Jean Goins, who passed away last week. May the Lord bless and comfort you.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green; Russell Rogers; Cason Gravely; Sherry Tate; Deedy Hurst; Jean Hurst; Carson Frye; Lindsey Frye; Larry and Donna Blevins; Phyllis Suthers; David Safewright; David Hedrick; Debbie H. Burress; Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W. Robert and Pam Burnett; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Judy Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Adrian Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Janie Brally; Wanda Umberger; Jen and Sidney McPeak; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burnham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Joyce Layne; Alfred Stevens; Ted Anders; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; David Bryan; Dick Boyd; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Andy Burcham; our country, leaders, military personnel and their families, first responders, healthcare workers, Ukrainian conflict and world peace.

Members of Mt. Mitchell UM Church attended a meeting Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16, to learn and think about the future of our church.

Mt. Mitchell U.M.W. will have its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. until noon. Breakfast, baked goods and crafts will be for sale. Proceeds will go to local ministries.

The fall leaves are turning really fast! I’m surrounded by mountains, and they are so beautiful! God is so good!

Have a great week and count your blessings!