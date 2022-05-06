Area takes new approaches to local housing needs

With a shortage of quality housing throughout much of Southwest Virginia, the region’s communities are getting creative in where they can envision new homes.

The town of Marion is exploring developing apartments in unused areas of downtown establishments.

At a recent Marion Town Council meeting, Ken Heath, the town’s community & economic development director, described a project that could potentially create about 22 new apartments in the downtown area, depending on the property owners’ interest and available funding. As an example, he noted that the former Marion flower shop could be renovated to house 15 units, while four could be added to the Gospel Armory, two at the Wooden Pickle restaurant, and another one at the former Trade Times site.

Marion is working with the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission (MRPDC) for potential funding.

The MRPDC received $2 million from Virginia Housing to create new housing initiatives. While Virginia Housing was established by the General Assembly, it does not receive state tax dollars but raises money in capital markets and then contributes much of the revenue “to help meet Virginia’s most difficult housing needs.”

By awarding money to the state’s planning districts, Virginia Housing said it hopes to promote regional approaches to housing development, enhance collaboration and, ultimately create “new affordable homes.”

One of the strategies Virginia Housing noted is “creating upper-story housing in downtown business districts.” Other strategies include financing new homeownership opportunities and renovating vacant and/or blighted properties.

In Bland County, Big Walker Properties plans to create new housing with a triplex rental unit targeting low- to moderate-income individuals. The PDC funded the plan and now the developers may expand the project to include an additional four units, according to James Moss, the MRPDC’s director of housing development.

Multiple projects are being explored in Wythe County. In one, a developer hopes to build two new single homes in the Fort Chiswell area, again targeting low- to moderate-income residents. That project also won funding as did one proposed by the Wytheville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, which was to buy property to build a seven- to 10-unit rental facility.

Chris Thompson, Virginia Housing’s strategic housing director, said that PDC members “consider this a real game changer. This puts them in a very significant position to be able to address housing issues in their areas because it gives them the flexibility to use the funding where it’s needed to develop new rental, homeowner, and mixed-use housing opportunities.”

Moss believes this effort can make a difference. With “collaborative efforts like this we can begin to close the affordable housing gaps,” Moss said, noting that the PDC “will partner with local government, housing providers, service providers, developers, and residents to develop and support new affordable housing units in the region.”

Under the name the Affordable Workforce Housing Development Opportunities, Moss said one round of awards has been made and another is expected in the near future.

Through this work, Moss said, “The MRPDC’s and partner-focused action in the areas of housing production and preservation will increase stability for our region’s affordable housing shortage. It is our hope this effort will serve as the backbone for the successful coordination of efforts across a multitude of stakeholders, and service providers to best leverage resources and opportunities that result in meaningful impacts on our localities.”

A recent assessment of housing in Smyth County and Marion found that the localities are facing “an astounding 1,000+ housing unit shortage.” The need encompasses housing that meets household budgets ranging from low income to professional.