Whimsical artists featured in New Leaf exhibits

A New Leaf Gallery invites the public to its First Friday Reception on Friday to meet its two new guest artists, Lucy Goldberg and Debby Freed.

Both artists’ work is sure to prompt a smile and stir imaginations. Their work will be exhibited at the gallery through December.

Goldberg paints intriguing magical stories with a fairy tale flavor. Her inspiration comes from magical dreams and past lives, ranging from fairy tales to river music.

From her home in the Blue Ridge, Goldberg paints, writes stories and poetry, plays music, gardens, and hikes the green forests and indigo mountains.

Freed is skilled at bringing her delightful animals to life in clay from her basement studio in Montgomery County, which has a lovely view of the chicken run and her neighbors’ donkeys.

Freed’s whimsical pieces are all hand built, using slab, pinch, coil, and other hand building tech.

Meet the artists and view some of their work at the First Friday Reception, from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 4, inside The Station on south Locust Street.

A New Leaf Gallery is offers an array of art, jewelry, sculptures and other crafts made by local artisans. Regular open hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.