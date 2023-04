Pet Health Fair in Roanoke

Angels of Assisi will host a Pet Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berglund Center in Roanoke on April 22. Experts will provide rabies vaccines, nail trims and more.

No appointment is needed and all dogs and cats are welcome. The Berglund center is located at 710 Williamson Rd. in Roanoke.

The fair is a collaborative effort among the Berglund Center, Pet Co Love and Angels of Assisi. It is sponsored by American National Bank and Trust, Big Lick Brewing Company, Lamar, Mast General Store, Benny’s, Press Press Merch, and Roanoke Fruit and Produce.

Services: