Park event tied to First Amendment

Floyd Town Council unanimously approved the October Unity in Community event this month following a handful of public comments at the Sept. 15 meeting.

Council has voiced hesitation to approve the monthly event on Fridays since July, citing the weekly music scene that draws musicians and visitors, as well as the Friday Night Jamboree at the Floyd Country Store.

Most council members attended the July event for at least half an hour, they said at the July 21 meeting, and thought the event was well-received.

Several Council members on Aug. 18 said continuing to approve the event ws “tricky,” and Mayor Will Griffin said the conversation is even trickier because it’s a religious event.

Councilman Chis Bond said he has nothing against the Unity in Community event, and said he would “be sad to see us get away from [music downtown on] Fridays nights.”

When there’s speaking of any kind, regardless of the type of music featured, Bond said, “there’s just not the same vibe.”

Griffin said there are local businesses that depend on the Friday night traffic to survive, and Council has to “protect the Golden Goose.”

“Friday night has pretty much been music up there, and …. We don’t want to say ‘no, you can’t do this’… It kind of puts us in a difficult position,” Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said.

Councilman David Whitaker noted that organizers have worked well with Council and followed guidelines.

Griffin said organizers were initially “adamant” about the event being on Fridays, and Council instructed Town Manager Andrew Morris to invite organizers to the second September meeting.

While there was not a discussion between organizers and Council on Sept. 15, community members spoke in favor of Unity in Community.

Renee Metcalf said the park event might be the first time someone hears the Gospel and finds the hope that people need to live a Christian life.

“If people are so disturbed by a few pastors preaching something that would actually change their lives for the better, they don’t have to come,” Metcalf said.

She said she’s glad the Floyd Ministerial Association continues to host the event, and she hopes Council will support them.

“It’d be a shame to stop pastors from preaching God’s word;” said Richard Metcalf, who also tied the possibility of Council not approving the event to the ongoing lawsuit between Council and Councilman David Whitaker.

Richard also mentioned his opposition to having a tourism camera installed downtown at the park for “privacy issues.”

Bob Smith, president of the Floyd County GOP, read the First Amendment to Council, which guarantees freedom of speech and religious practices.

Becky Howell said the answer to “both sides of the issue” is to encourage citizens to vote whenever possible.

Council unanimously approved the Oct. 7 Unity in Community event under the regular terms, as well as the annual Chili Cook Off between the Rescue Squad and the Volunteer Fire Department.

The annual Veterans Day Parade was approved for Nov. 13, and Town Manager Morris shared examples of new wayfinding signage that is scheduled to be installed across downtown.

Floyd Town Council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month and at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall (134 Wilson St.).