Community invited to meet new FCA director

Floyd Center for the Arts’ new Executive Director Po Wen Liu will host an introductory talk with the community to introduce himself and share his plans for FCA at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Liu will share details of his previous experience in ceramics, a subject he has most recently taught ceramics classes in Greensboro at the University of North Carolina. He also has experience directing an international art center in Jingdezhen, China.

In December 2021, Liu was accepted into the International Academy of Ceramics.

The welcoming reception if free to the public at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4, at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

Find additional details and offerings from FCA at www.floydartcenter.org.