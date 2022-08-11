Deal could nullify probation time

Floyd County Judge Mike Fleenor heard testimony this week about why a Ridgeway man with multiple years of probation remaining should be allowed to move to Maryland to live with his sister.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom recommended Joshua Chad Cox be allowed to relocate in court Aug. 2, as part of a deal that would allow his remaining time on probation cancelled.

Cox was sentenced to a year in prison and nine years of probation after violating probation on 2018 drug convictions.

Cox’s sister testified to say she would let him live at her home in Laurel, MD, make sure he followed any rules and have him attend substance abuse treatment programs.

“I don’t see turning him loose,” Judge Fleenor said. “What’s going to make sure he follows directions if he is out of our jurisdiction? What if he drives a car and injures someone?”

Fleenor issued a court-ordered evaluation of the case and a re-examination of the matter on Oct. 4.

Joshua Edward Philpott of Floyd and Eric Wayne McDaniel of Check were charged with unlawful wounding, and the judge put the case on hold under Virginia’s first offender program until Aug. 6, 2024. If they complete community service, stay out of trouble and complete restitution payments, the charges could be reduced to misdemeanors or dropped.

Barry Wayne Guthrie of Check pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a gun as a felon and obstruction of justice and was ordered to serve six months in jail.

Judge Fleenor also ordered Guthrie surrender of any firearms and ammunition.

In other cases, heard by the court Aug. 2:

Another case involving possession of a gun and ammunition by a convicted felon, Mandy Kate Overstreet of Floyd, was continued to Sept. 6.

A trial was set for Jeffrey Buck Finley of Indian Valley, charged with possessing a gun and ammo and schedule II drugs, on Sept. 27.

A probation violation hearing Milford Eugene Hicks of Check on a previous conviction of distribution of schedule drugs was set for Nov. 11.

A felony abduction charge against William Seth Gravely of Riner was reduced to a misdemeanor and the judge gave him a 12-month suspended sentence.

Several other cases were continued.