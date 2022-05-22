Applications open for The Crooked Road Ambassadors

Floyd musicians are invited to apply for The Crooked Road’s Artist-In-Residence program by May 30.

The Artist-In-Residence program gives local musicians a way to become an ambassador for heritage music through participating in events and educational workshops.

This initiative is a year-long commitment, with a financial stipend, for the selected artist. The artist will attend various events, participate in educational opportunities and be required to produce an original piece of music or new performance of an existing traditional piece of music for The Crooked Road use.

Musicians that specialize in a heritage music genre and live in the following counties and cities of the Southwest Virginia region are encouraged to apply:

Bland, Bristol, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Floyd, Franklin, Galax, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Norton, Patrick, Pulaski, Radford, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, Wythe.

The application can be found on The Crooked Road’s website under “About Us-Jobs & RFPs”. Interested parties can also contact The Crooked Road office directly for a copy of the application. Applications will be accepted through May 30.

The Crooked Road office is located at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace (1 Heartwood Circle) in Abingdon.

General information can be found at The Crooked Road website, www.thecrookedroadva.com, by email at info@thecrookedroad.org or by calling (276) 492-2400, ext. 2409.

Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road is a nonprofit organization founded in 2004 whose mission is to support economic development in Southwest Virginia by promoting this region’s rich heritage of traditional music.