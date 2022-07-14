Public safety threatened by festival relocation, residents say

Additional neighbors of the planned new FloydFest site in Check brought concerns to the Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting this week.

Mary Ann Jackson, whose property is on Timberline drive, said the venue will be a “200 acre-parking lot” that could impact water quality and sources in the area, putting livestock, gardens and individuals’ health at risk.

She said she hopes an impact study has been done for the new site to prevent contamination from diesel fuel from tour buses and RV sewage.

Dan Vest told the Board why he feels it has failed to prioritize residents over tourism, a statement he made at the last June meeting.

He said projects to benefit residents, such as making Route 8 safer and introducing new utilities like natural gas, have fallen to the side.

Neighbors of the current FloydFest site in Patrick County, Vest said, have told him about needles and syringes that litter their property about the time of the festival.

Vest said he’s pro-gas line, but “against drug pipelines.”

David Cartwright said the planned FloydFest site is adjacent to his property and the main stage is planned to be pointed right at his house.

Cartwright is retired and works his farm, he said, which means he goes to bed and gets up early.

“Some consideration has to be made,” Cartwright said.

He said there should have been better communication with residents that will be impacted by the new site.

“There needs to be some control over this,” Cartwright said.

Joe Klein, a Courthouse District resident and longtime FloydFest volunteer, said he wanted to address comments about substance abuse at the event.

Klein works as a mental health and substance abuse counselor in Floyd County, he said, who has worked with both juveniles and adults struggling with addiction.

“FloydFest is not going to worsen the drug problem in our county,” Klein said.

AA and NA spaces at FloydFest, Klein said. let those who normally don’t attend festivals for fear of risking their sobriety enjoy a safe, family friendly event.

“FloydFest will rock Check, not wreck Check,” Klein said.

Jane Cartwright, who’s married to David, said noise and safety are her main concerns, with hypodermic needles and “inebriated people walking up and down 221” posing a threat to everyone.

“I don’t want someone as high as a kite on my property,” she said.

Thomas Dailey of the Locust Grove District said the communication regarding the new venue has been an “egregious failure” that puts the safety of all residents in danger.

“We’re going to be on those same roads when people potentially drive out of FloydFest not in the best condition and lead to a disastrous accident…” he said.

Dailey told the Board of a legal case in Iowa where a group of residents sued the county for failing to protect the safety of residents.

“I hope we don’t have to do that with you folks… but that is on the table.”

The Board went on to enter two closed sessions, approve appropriations/expenditures and hear an update from Floyd Emergency Management Services Director Kevin Sowers.

Before the end of the meeting, Supervisor Kalinda Bechtold of Indian Valley thanked the county team for working together to find solutions to benefit the county.

She said, “Personal property freedoms are paramount to our individual freedoms.”

Chairman Joe Turman referenced past meeting minutes that detail the Board’s efforts to improve the safety of Route 8.

He said since some of the road is in Montgomery County, Supervisors’ “Hands are tied.”

Supervisor Linda Devito Kuchenbuch of Little River, who has made a point to mention fatalities that occur along Route 8 for the official county record, said the Montgomery Board of Supervisors also see the need for safety improvements along Route 8, and she noted it’s an expensive project.

Vice Chair Jerry Boothe of the Courthouse District said he was a part of the group that “put a stop to the gas line in the county,’ based on constituents’ wishes. He said he hasn’t heard anything different from residents recently.