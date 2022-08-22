 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

Wags

Wags is pure puppy at about one year old, and she’s ready to find her forever playmates with the help of the Floyd County Humane Society.

 Photo submitted

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Wags, who is happy, healthy and energetic.

Wags weighs about 45 pounds and is full-puppy at about one year old. FCHS calls her “Miss Personality Plus.”

When Wags is happy to see you, she’ll sink even lower than her short legs carry her to resemble one big wag. Her name suits her well.

Wags does not react to other dogs in the kennels, but she is extremely interested in cats. She would do well with a family ready for lots of play and maybe a canine sibling or two.

FCHS always recommends a meet and greet with current and prospective pets to see if it's a good match.

Anyone interested in meeting Wags or any of the pets at FCHS, complete and submit an adoption application at https://www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer to return.

