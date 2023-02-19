Clark Gas and Oil celebrated Valentine’s Day with donations to community organizations and local nonprofits.

Representatives from nearly every organization were present at the Floyd office on Feb. 14 to accept their donations and give updates and goals for their respective groups.

The event was the first in a few years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blair Clark, Anna Clark Lester and matriarch Coates Clark hosted the reception in the showroom, complete with Valentine’s Day refreshments. Blair opened the event with a prayer and welcoming.

“We’re very pleased to share our blessings and honor you all today,” Blair said. In the three communities with Clark Gas and Oil offices and showrooms, about $180,000 was donated for the year.

Officials shared recent projects and successes, as well as challenges they face for the year.

Executive Director Nancy Tome of Plenty! Farm and Food Store talked about the nonprofit’s increased use by patrons, which has surpassed pandemic levels and increased 40% from 2022.

“We thought that the crazy was behind us when I came onboard in 2021, but then we got introduced to 2022,” Tome said. More patrons are utilizing Plenty!’s resources more frequently, for larger orders, she added.

Floyd Center for the Arts Executive Director Keela Marshall talked about building repairs that Clark Gas and Oil might be able to help with through manpower and/or equipment, and announced a new event at FCA in August, focusing on Appalachian history and art.

Carolyn Rilley from Springhouse Community School listed several ongoing projects at the school, including Community Meal events (where meals are prepared from scratch by teenage students).

Rilley said the school, which focuses on high school-age students, is working on moving away from short-term programs, such as six-week dance classes, to more of a drop-in model.

The team has eventual plans to host an exchange program/boarding school.

“We’re really fortunate,” Rilley said.

Shannon Zeman of Floyd County Cares said all donations received by the nonprofit go to helping Floyd County residents 100%. The same goes for the Medical Charities sector of the organization, which often assists community members with medical bills.

“A lot of churches work with us and different organizations to funnel the money through the organization for the benefits you get as a nonprofit,” Zeman said.

Floyd County Cares helps the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office with gift-giving during the holidays, Zeman said, and recently drove the renaming of the Floyd County Courthouse in Honor of Marcus Long.

Joann Verostko of the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library said the library is celebrating its 50th anniversary all year, with a special reception planned for next month.

The launch of the library’s Free Fridge is “a big highlight” from 2022 from last year, as well as the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library System going fine-free.

One of the main services the library provides, Verostko said, is being an information hub for local businesses and resources, in addition to hosting regular community events, such as DMV Connect.

“I feel like that’s part of our role — to let people know what’s out there,” she said.

Director Tammie Sarver of Blue Mountain School listed a number of changes that have taken place at Blue Mountain School, including catering to younger students versus teenagers and implementing a sliding scale tuition.

“Somewhat as a response to Springhouse shifting their model to be older, it really made us look more closely at how our community wasn’t able to serve our middle school kids for alternative education,” Sarver said.

Sarver brought along Ruby student Bailey, who said her favorite part of school is being outside. She and some of her classmates have designed a native garden to plant this spring.

Bailey said her favorite among the planned plants are “probably sunflowers and lilacs.” She said the garden will have not only flowers, but also herbs and succulents.

Jeff Hudgins, pastor of Floyd Baptist Church, talked about some of the new groups forming within the congregation post-pandemic, including a women’s book club (Junior Seniors).

Operation in As Much is a regular Floyd Baptist Church event, where community members can get housewares, clothes and more for free, is one regular project Hudgins noted.

He said post-pandemic, fewer older community members returned to in-person services, but more young people have started regularly attending.

“We’re having to learn what it is to be busy again and be at full capacity…” Hudgins said.

Dr. John Wheeler mentioned recent school milestones, including classes at the Career and Collaboration Development Center, supplying school supplies and lunch for free, and student and teacher accolades.

Dr. Jessica Cromer, assistant superintendent, deserves a lot of the credit, Wheeler said. “She knocks it out of the park every time.”

Floyd Young Life also received a donation.

“Thank you so much for all you all do,” Blair said.