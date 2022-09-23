Willis UMC prepping for 2022 bazaar

The annual Fall Bazaar at Willis United Methodist Church is set for Saturday, Oct. 1. Breakfast plates including gravy and biscuits will be available.

Baked goods, fresh pork skins, jams, jellies and handmade crafts are some of the items that will be featured at the Bazaar, which begins at 7:30 a.m., Oct. 1, at 5671 Floyd Highway S. in Willis.

Breakfast plates of gravy, biscuits, tenderloin or sausage, eggs, and coffee or juice will be sold for $7 for adults and $4 for children aged four to 10. Children three and younger eat for free.

All are welcome to attend and fellowship for a good cause.