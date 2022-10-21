 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nock and Hook finds new home downtown

Nock and Hook Outfitters

Nock and Hook is locally owned and operated.

 Logo by Nock and Hook Outfitters

Nock and Hook Outfitters owner Lenny Hall Jr. announced this month the shop is transitioning into a new home on west Locust Street.

A grand opening of the new store (186 S. Locust St.), between the Floyd Country Store and the Republic of Floyd, is scheduled for the second Saturday of November (Nov. 12).

Nock and Hook first opened beside Simmons Grocery on state Route 8 in September 2020. It is a certified retailer for a number of outdoor sporting brands.

Hall offers guided hunts, gear, bow services and sales, as well as firearms and ammunitions.

Shop hours may vary throughout the transition. Hall said he hopes to be operating fully out of the new store by the end of October.

For current open hours and more information about Nock and Hook’s offerings, visit www.facebook.com/nhfloydva or call (540) 763-6625.

