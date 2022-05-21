Grantham selected for RYSO

A music student in Floyd that has played the fiddle/violin for most of her life is joining the Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra for the 2022-2023 season.

Cheyenne Grantham started classical (violin) and old-time (fiddle) lessons eight years ago, when she was about four years old, her mom, Kady, said.

Now 12 years old, Grantham is in The Hazy Mountain Stringband alongside her siblings, Wyatt and Gatlynn.

The trio also participates in Floyd’s Junior Appalachian Musicians chapter and have learned from local musicians including Ashlee Watkins, Andrew Small, Mac Traynham and Andy Buckman.

Grantham’s classical teacher is Bryan Matheson.

With only about five days to prepare an audition piece, Kady said, Grantham auditioned for RYSO for the first time with “Sicilienne and Rigaudon.”

Grantham — who was “very excited” to learn she was selected for a spot in the symphony orchestra, her mom said — practices with RYSO weekly.

The performance schedule has not been published as of May 20. Find updates at www.rso.com.