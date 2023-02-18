Floyd County High School’s varsity high school basketball squad closed out regular season play last week with a dazzling display of three-pointers and strong defensive play on Feb. 9.

The Buffs appeared to take control of the game by seizing the lead and getting 11 points on the board before the Alleghany High School’s Mountaineers got on the scoreboard.

The opposing team threatened to tie the game by the end of the first quarter, but a string of three-pointers helped the Buffs recapture the lead.

In the second quarter, the Buffs extended the lead and led 40-28 before halftime. The Mountaineers added another score to make it 40-30 at the half.

The Buffs held firm with few changes to bring home the 80-58, a big victory against a Three Rivers District opponent that should help give the Buffs a good pairing for the start of the Regional Tournament on Feb. 17.

In scoring, Micah Underwood had 21 points, including five three-pointers, AJ Cantrell 13, Gavin Herrington 11, Rylan Swortzel 7, Chaffin 4, Freddy Garcia 3, Aiden Cox 3, Isaac Bishop 3 and Kaiden Swortzel 2.

As noted, the Buffaloes went on a three-point rampage with a total of 15, including Underwood with 5, Cantrell 3, Cockram 2, Herrington 2, and R. Swortzel, Cox, and Bishop with one each.

The win gives the Buffaloes an overall 18-4 and 8-2 district record heading into the regionals.