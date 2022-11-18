Upcoming classical concert: ‘Home for the Holidays’

Enjoy a holiday concert sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival next month at the Floyd Event Center.

David S. Wiley, pianist, will be joined for the 3 p.m. concert on Sunday, Dec. 18: Adelaide Muir Trombetta, soprano, and Kevin Matheson, violinist. (Wiley serves as Conductor of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.)

Pieces will include excerpts from both Handel’s The Messiah and Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite; the folk song “Greensleeves”; Adam’s “O, Holy Night”; and even Wiley’s Ukrainian Bell Carol Fantasy. Lend your voice to the carol singalong.

Adult tickets are $20 either at the door or online at www.VBRMF.org. Tickets for students and children are $5. For family or group discounts, email info@vbrmf.org.

Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food items to benefit Plenty! Farm and Food Bank.

The Floyd Event Center is located at 188 Ecovillage Trail SE.