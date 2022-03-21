 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash claims life of Saltville man, injures woman

A Saltville man was killed and a woman seriously injured after the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a utility pole last Wednesday.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, the 2007 Nissan Murano was traveling south on Crescent Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and struck the utility pole.

The driver of the Murano, 20-year-old Christopher D. Stiltner, was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where died from his injuries on Friday.

A passenger, Candran L. Kestner, 22, also of Saltville, was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two children riding in the backseat of the vehicle were not injured in the crash, the release said.

State police continue to investigate.

